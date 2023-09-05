Community group committed to saving Deepings Leisure Centre as it goes on market
Closed since 2021 due to leaky roof
A community group says it has “huge community support” to reopen Deepings Leisure Centre after the building was listed for sale.
The leisure centre temporarily closed in 2021 due to health and safety concerns, but a £10.5m refurbishment was scrapped last year, shutting it permanently. The property has been handed back to Lincolnshire County Council, who are inviting expressions of interest to purchase the freehold before September 22, 2023.
