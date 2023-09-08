District Council halts Home Office development at RAF Scampton over heritage concerns
Move to protect heritage of the site, council says
West Lindsey District Council has issued a Temporary Stop Notice against the Home Office, effectively halting ongoing development work at the historic RAF Scampton site, where portacabins have been installed for incoming asylum seekers.
The notice requests that all works related to listed buildings are stopped, intrusive surveying, groundworks, and fencing installations on the site.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite