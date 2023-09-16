4 hours ago

DJ Tollerton: Lincoln’s proof that boxing can change lives

How a shy and quiet kid became one of Lincoln’s shining lights in boxing
DJ Tollerton is a professional boxer from Lincoln with lofty ambitions. These are ambitions that have been made possible by the life skills the sport he loves has taught him. | Photo: DJ Tollerton

Boxing is one of the few gladiatorial activities we have left in modern society, but behind the potential brutality and agony of this sport there is an ethos and proven track record of saving young people from tough environments, and from themselves.

In the eyes of critics, boxing is a bloodsport that champions violence and celebrates aggression — but those tied to the sport argue this could not be further from the truth.

