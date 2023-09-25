From A-levels to baccalaureate: Opportunity or disruption? Lincolnshire headteachers’ verdict

Imagine a school system where students study a mix of subjects, including English and maths, until they’re 18. This is what might happen as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ponders moving to a system like the international baccalaureate.

This change to the A-level system would mean English and maths becoming compulsory up until the age of 18. It might also mean they have to study a wider range of subjects after 16. But we might not see these changes until after the next election.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite