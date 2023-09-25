Environment Agency explains likely cause of dead fish in Fosdyke canal

The Environment Agency has attributed low oxygen levels, exacerbated by recent heavy rainfall, as the probable reason behind the concerning number of dead fish reported in the Fosdyke near Burton Waters and Lincoln.

An eyewitness said they saw potential pollution in the river section between The Pyewipe Inn and Burton Waters Marina over the weekend, which they believe killed many fish and left a “strong sewage smell”.

