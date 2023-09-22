From university campus to the big screen: Lecturer’s director debut with established cast

A talented cast shines in Mind-Set, a feature film shot in Lincoln

University of Lincoln lecturer Mikey Murray will release his debut comedy feature film “Mind-Set” next month, with a talented cast including Eilis Cahill, Steve Oram, Peter Bankolé, Julia Deakin, and Jason Isaacs.

Mikey, originally from Dundee, has called Lincoln home for the past decade and teaches film production at the university.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite