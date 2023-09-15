Home Office opens new RAF Scampton engagement event to nearby villages and Lincoln

The Home Office has scheduled a new RAF Scampton community engagement event — virtual this time — after an inspection from West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) at the site of the asylum seeker camp.

Scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 27, via Microsoft Teams, the meeting will be open to residents and workers in Scampton, Lincoln, Welton, Dunholme, Aisthorpe, Brattleby, Cammeringham and North Carlton.

