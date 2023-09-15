Liberal Democrats surge again in Lincoln, but fail to win by-election seat

Councillor Neil Murray may have held on to the Carholme ward seat for Labour in this week’s by-election, but his win wasn’t the only talking point, as the Liberal Democrats saw their advance in Lincoln continue.

The party had some success in recent elections, winning over Labour in the Abbey ward and taking a further seat in Glebe — for a total of three seats on Lincolnshire County Council and four on the City of Lincoln Council. Even in West Lindsey, with a Conservative MP for over 36 years, they managed to take over the leadership of the district council in May this year. In Thursday night’s results that surge continued in Lincoln. The party’s James Brown took a 36% share of the votes, a massive spike from the 3.94% the party managed to scrape by in 2021.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite