How Ukrainian refugees integrated into the Lincolnshire business community

Leaving war-ravaged Ukraine was scary and daunting for refugees, but their passion, drive and determination has aided their integration into the local business landscape in Lincolnshire.

Navigating a new country’s business market brings its challenges. We spoke to a video production business owner and the founder of a Ukrainian Hub Portal connecting skilled refugees to potential customers, who is also launching a cafe with fellow refugees.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite