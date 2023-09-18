Uni reunion 20 years later: How Lincoln has transformed through alumni eyes

Two decades ago, in the bustling year of 2003, I found myself standing in front of Court 8 at the campus halls of residence, a bundle of nerves and excitement. It was the first chapter of what would become an unforgettable university journey.

Since then, Lincoln has been more than just a backdrop; it’s been my home, my stage, my ever-changing canvas. I’ve witnessed its transformation up close, year after year.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite