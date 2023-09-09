“It’s our turn”: Louth councillors demand fair share of investment
The tour revealing Louth’s crumbling infrastructure
Councillors in Louth believe the town is falling behind compared to others in the East Lindsey district, particularly after millions were invested in major projects along the coast, such as in Mablethorpe and Skegness.
Opposition councillors Ros Jackson and Jill Makinson-Sanders recently toured the town, highlighting areas in desperate need of attention—from neglected amenities to crumbling infrastructure.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite