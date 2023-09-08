37 seconds ago

Lincoln businesses bracing for Christmas without the market

Mixed reaction, but change definitely afoot for Bailgate businesses this winter
Nick Ridout has run The Lincoln Whisky Shop for over 10 years, and prepares to navigate his business through winter without the Lincoln Christmas Market - his "four busiest days" each year. | Photo: The Lincolnite

After a relatively slow summer due to poor weather and the cost of living crisis, Lincoln’s tight knit uphill business community is now adjusting for a winter without the city’s biggest annual event – the Christmas Market.

Each year, Lincoln Christmas Market would bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city for a four-day festive celebration that would stand as the city’s largest event in the calendar.

