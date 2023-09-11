Lincolnshire coast litter pickers battle rising tide of beach rubbish
They’ve collected 450 bags of rubbish so far this year
As the mercury soared this past Saturday, drawing sun-seekers to Sutton on Sea like moths to a flame, a dedicated band of local heroes was on a different mission.
Armed with litter pickers and an unwavering resolve, volunteers from the Sutton on Sea BeachCare team were hard at work, tackling the mounting waste problem that threatens this idyllic coastal gem.
