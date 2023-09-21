Lincolnshire coastal towns at risk: Conservatives face “tidal wave” warning ahead of elections

A tidal wave of discontent is brewing along the UK’s coastal areas, and the Conservatives are at risk of being swept away in future elections if they don’t address the rising tide of issues plaguing these regions.

A stark warning has been issued by the thinktank Onward, who called for £500 million of extra funding, however, councillors say it will barely scratch the surface of the deep-seated problems these areas face. In their revealing report, “Troubled Waters“, Onward sheds light on the myriad of challenges that coastal areas are grappling with, including stark income disparities, ageing and substandard housing, and elevated crime rates.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite