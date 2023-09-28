Lincolnshire parents stage protest to demand reform of SEND system

A plea for equal education in Lincolnshire for children with special needs

Families across Lincolnshire report that children with disabilities aren’t receiving adequate support, asserting that mainstream schools lack the necessary facilities to accommodate those with complex learning difficulties.

Now, local parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are staging a rally in Castle Square in Lincoln, on Friday, October 13, to demand reform.

They say that there is a severe lack of spaces and prolonged wait times for SEND schools nationwide, a situation that compelled thousands of children with specialised needs to enrol in mainstream education.

