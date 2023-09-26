RAF Scampton asylum camp: Call for Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh to leave the Conservatives

Over the government’s handling of the proposed RAF Scampton asylum centre

Several West Lindsey district councillors have called on Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh to “resign the whip” and relinquish his position within the Conservative party.

In an open letter addressed to Sir Edward, Councillor Sabastian Hague (Liberal Democrat) highlighted that the government’s handling of the RAF Scampton asylum centre shows that the concerns of his constituents are not being properly acknowledged.

He asserted that a decision to leave the party would emphasise his commitment to the community, a sentiment supported by 12 fellow local Liberal Democrats and one Independent councillor.

