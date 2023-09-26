#MeToo’s echo in Lincolnshire: A deep dive into rising sexual offence statistics
Lincolnshire finds itself grappling with a surge in recorded sexual offences and stalking
In the wake of heightened public awareness around sexual offences, particularly around celebrity investigations such as the recent Russell Brand case and the ongoing impact of the #MeToo movement, Lincolnshire finds itself grappling with a surge in recorded sexual offences and stalking.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals a concerning rise in these crimes over the past eight years, prompting a closer examination of the figures and the response from Lincolnshire Police.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite