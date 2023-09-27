4 hours ago

RAF Scampton asylum seeker village will have a gym, shop and doctors

Each asylum seeker will also be given £9 per week
An aerial view of RAF Scampton | Photo: Submitted
By Local Democracy Reporter

The Home Office unveiled plans to enhance the living conditions for the asylum seekers to be housed at RAF Scampton near Lincoln, by providing gym facilities, an on-site shop, and a health clinic.

During its online Scampton Community Engagement Event on Wednesday evening, government representatives said they are aiming to make the asylum centre as “self-contained” as possible in order to minimise impact on nearby communities.

