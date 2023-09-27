RAF Scampton asylum seeker village will have a gym, shop and doctors

Each asylum seeker will also be given £9 per week

The Home Office unveiled plans to enhance the living conditions for the asylum seekers to be housed at RAF Scampton near Lincoln, by providing gym facilities, an on-site shop, and a health clinic.

During its online Scampton Community Engagement Event on Wednesday evening, government representatives said they are aiming to make the asylum centre as “self-contained” as possible in order to minimise impact on nearby communities.

