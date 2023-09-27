More streets in Lincoln to require residential parking permits
Addressing parking concerns: New zones in the pipeline
A residents’ parking permit scheme covering the Sincil Bank area in Lincoln is set to be expanded to include parts of the High Street and Canwick Road.
The plans are due to go before Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee on Monday. This decision comes after considering objections related to the proposed amendment of streets associated with the permit zones.
