RAF Scampton residents back council move to halt asylum centre progress
“Thank you and keep fighting for us”
RAF Scampton residents have rallied behind West Lindsey District Council’s move to issue a Temporary Stop Notice, effectively pausing the Home Office’s development of an asylum seeker camp on the base.
Locals have praised West Lindsey District Council as it continues to fight the government plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at the historic Dambusters base.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite