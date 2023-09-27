Skegness detective accused of misconduct felt he wasn’t able to protect his family

A senior officer from Lincolnshire Police, currently under investigation for gross misconduct, said he was feeling like he lost the ability to protect his family when looking into allegations made by his wife.

During a misconduct hearing on Wednesday at the Lincolnshire Police HQ in Nettleham, Detective Superintendent Richard Myszczyszyn, 43, admitted he was “emotionally driven” when he began looking into an alleged verbal and physical altercation between his wife and her former business partner.