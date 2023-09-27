Council considers A15 Waddington speed limit reduction to 40mph

Lincolnshire County Council is considering changing the speed limit from 60mph to 40mph on the A15, between Harmston crossroads and Green Man Road south of Waddington and Lincoln.

The proposal, set to be discussed by the Planning and Regulation Committee next week, follows 27 reported injury accidents over the past five years on this specific section of the A15. The decision to review the speed limit was also influenced by the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership’s request for an area assessment.

