Staff at Lincat in Lincoln stage another month-long strike over pay dispute

Staff at Lincat in Lincoln are on strike over pay conditions once more, this time for a month.

Employees from the commercial kitchen appliance manufacturer, located on Whisby Road in Lincoln, previously walked out for a week at the start of September, demanding an inflation-matching rise of 9.7%. However, after a subsequent offer, over 100 are now picketing from Monday, September 25 until Monday, October 23.

