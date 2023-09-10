Stateside Imps: The superfans following Lincoln City from the USA
American dreams, Lincoln heartbeats
They may be thousands of miles away from Sincil Bank, but a trio of Imps fans haven’t lost their love for Lincoln City Football Club.
Three friends who grew up in the city and now live in America continue to support their football club. Harry Kirwan, James Roberson, and Joe Jessop all grew up following the club, and haven’t lost their passion for ‘soccer’.
