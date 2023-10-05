A £156 water bill hike to stop sewage spills? Lincolnshire is not on board

Profitable water companies should shoulder the cost, not taxpayers, it is argued

Water companies across England want a £156 annual increase in water bills by 2030 to fund infrastructure upgrades and minimise raw sewage spills in waterways — but this potential burden on households has sparked local opposition in Lincolnshire.

Conservative Lincolnshire MPs Karl McCartney and Matt Warman do not want to see this increase at the expense of the taxpayer, while Lincoln’s Labour candidate Hamish Falconer added that this is a “Conservative-made problem”.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite