Ex-supermarket manager crafts Lord of the Rings-style Lincolnshire map

A former Aldi manager’s mystical journey crafting Lord of the Rings-style maps of English counties is currently in the enchanting landscapes of Lincolnshire.

At 36, Chris Birse from Darlington transformed what was initially a bit of a ‘hobbit’ of mapping into a pursuit, which you could say has a bit of a ‘ring’ to it.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite