Behind the decks: The party life and challenges of Lincoln DJs

Ever thought about what truly elevates a night out from good to unforgettable? Sure, a drink in hand and friends by your side set the scene, but it’s the DJ’s electrifying tunes that can truly ignite the atmosphere!

We spoke to two experienced DJs in Lincoln — Brian Johnstone from Popworld and Home’s Andy Gulch — about life behind the decks, what makes the crowd tick, and quirky tales from over the years.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite