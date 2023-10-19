A15 accident hotspot solutions: Speed limit, traffic lights or a roundabout?

Two incidents this week alone on that stretch of road

With back-to-back incidents occurring just this week on the A15 south of Lincoln, a heated debate is igniting in Lincolnshire. As the proposal to drop the speed limit sharply from 60mph to 40mph gains traction, many residents believe that the introduction of traffic lights or perhaps a roundabout could be the remedy the area desperately needs.

A proposed speed limit change from 60mph to 40mph between Harmston crossroads and Green Man Road south of Waddington and Lincoln, was discussed by Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee earlier this month.

