Brant Broughton’s flood fury: Did scaffolding turn bridge into a dam?

Residents recount the night of the flood and point fingers at the Environment Agency

Residents in Brant Broughton have raised further questions about the Environment Agency’s response to Storm Babet flooding after allegations that scaffolding on a nearby bridge created a dam, leading to the River Brant overflowing.

Laura Meredith, a resident of Welbourn Road, stated that the temporary scaffolding at the EA’s Gauging Station remained in place despite an amber weather warning before Storm Babet.

