Campaigners worry history is threatened by Metheringham waste plant plans

Campaigners argue that proposed plans for an anaerobic digestion plant at the site of the former RAF Metheringham base would be “disrespectful and disregard the history” and the sacrifices made by people in World War II.

According to pre-application documents presented to North Kesteven District Council, the facility would process 182,000 tonnes of waste annually. Before submitting a formal application, Green Create will carry out various studies.

