ChilliChump: The garden growing habit that became a fully fledged career

A Lincolnshire YouTuber who makes a living out of growing extra hot chillies in his garden says his online content creation happened by accident, becoming the solution to a problem he went online to try and solve.

Shaun Hurst is a 44-year-old man who lives in Quadring, near Spalding with his wife Caroline, 42. He was originally born in Zimbabwe and moved to South Africa, not long after Robert Mugabe’s elevation into office in Shaun’s home country.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.