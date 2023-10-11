“Don’t be scared of me”: Natalie’s children’s book breaks barriers on epilepsy understanding

After losing her best friend and sister Sophie, 24, to epilepsy, Grantham nursery worker Natalie Barlow has taken a heartfelt step to enhance awareness amongst children by writing a book.

Her sister Sophie lived with epilepsy from the tender age of two and Natalie believes “it is not spoken about enough and it is important to talk about it”. Despite the daily life challenges this caused, Sophie’s bubbly personality always shone through.

