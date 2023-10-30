Fiskerton’s ticking time bomb: Weeks-long wait for flood defence repairs

Fiskerton residents are on tenterhooks as they await crucial flood defence repairs, leaving them vulnerable to potential devastation. Following the havoc wreaked by Storm Babet, local authorities have flagged around 80 homes at risk due to damaged sections of the River Witham’s banks.

Despite evacuation advisories, many residents chose to stay, citing past experiences with flooding. Officials warn that the necessary repairs to the river bank could take weeks, if not months, leaving the community in a perilous state.

