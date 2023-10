Craig Irwin crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV bounced back to winning ways in style with a 71-19 home victory against Birstall.

Olly Stringer grabbed a brace of tries, while Cynyr Jones, Rob Wilson, Will Wood, Louie Cooke, Will Dark and Jake Keeton each scored one on Saturday.

