Four arrested as tensions flare at RAF Scampton over asylum seeker arrival uncertainty
Four protesters arrested on suspicion of assault and aggravated trespass
RAF Scampton has become a hotspot for tensions as the Home Office gears up for the anticipated arrival of asylum seekers. The atmosphere around the former airbase has been charged, especially in the wake of incidents involving criminal damage and confrontations with staff.
Just after 1pm on Tuesday, Lincolnshire Police responded promptly to reports of an assault and disorder outside the main entrance of RAF Scampton.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite