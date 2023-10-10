Lincolnshire MPs criticise Labour’s RAF Scampton asylum plan

Conservative Lincolnshire MPs accused Labour of talking nonsense after promising to stop using RAF Scampton and hotels in the county to accommodate asylum seekers.

Shadow Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire on Tuesday that the government’s plans to house up to 2,000 people at Scampton were “disrespectful”.

