Four hooves, infinite hope: Lincolnshire’s therapy horses transform lives
Special therapy comes on four legs
Horses are the stars at the heart of a growing Lincolnshire enterprise that is transforming the lives of people struggling to get their lives back on track.
GLINT is the brainchild of Yorkshire born coach, hypnotherapist and NLP (Neuro-linguistic programming) practitioner Heidi Dawson, who found great comfort in spending time with horses when she suffered bullying as a child.
