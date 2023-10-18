Horncastle army veteran finds new purpose in wheelchair rugby after life-changing injuries

Horncastle’s Tom Folwell, a 38-year-old Army veteran who lost both legs and four fingertips in an Afghanistan bomb blast, has found a new lease on life through wheelchair rugby. He currently plays for Help for Heroes’ team, which saw an undefeated first competitive season and was promoted to the Championship of the Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby league.

Folwell was on foot patrol in Helmand Province in 2012 when he stepped on an IED, sustaining life-changing injuries that ended his 12-year career with the Royal Engineers. His journey of recovery has involved multiple surgeries and a difficult readjustment process. However, rugby has offered a route back to purpose and camaraderie.

