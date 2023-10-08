From crisis to community: Lincoln universities’ heartwarming response to student hardship

In the heart of Lincoln, universities have become a beacon of support and sustenance for students grappling with financial strain and the ever-increasing cost of living.

More than one in four UK universities are now operating food banks for students. Food banks on the campus premises at the University of Lincoln and Bishop Grosseteste University have not only provided immediate relief in the form of essential items, but also fostered a community spirit among students, staff, and alumni.

