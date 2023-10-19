From Nelson to Coco: Kitten’s journey of recovery and identity
Kitten’s plight touches hearts, donations pour in beyond expectations
A heartwarming tale of a kitten’s recovery has seen an outpouring of support from the community. The North East Lincolnshire Branch of Cats Protection recently rescued a kitten, initially named Nelson, from the side of a road after a vigilant volunteer spotted the distressed animal.
The kitten, suffering from a severe eye infection, needed an operation to remove one eye. To cover the expenses of this surgery and the kitten’s continued treatment, the charity launched a JustGiving appeal aiming to raise £1,300.
