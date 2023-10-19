Lincoln City: Abrupt end for Kennedy could pave way for Cowleys return

The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards announced the 2023 list of finalists after a thorough judging process. This year, the awards saw a notable 15% surge in entries, spotlighting the thriving business community in Lincolnshire.

The event, generously sponsored by the University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise, Lincoln Be Smarter, Lincoln Science & Innovation Park, Duncan & Toplis, PALS Battalion, Streets Heaver Computing, Streets Chartered Accountants, and Regus, pledges to honour the finest businesses and entrepreneurs in Lincolnshire.

The sponsors and industry experts (pictured above) gathered for a judging lunch on Wednesday, 18th October at the Think Tank in Lincoln, with the task of evaluating the entries, each boasting its unique success narrative and contribution to the local economy. The categories for which finalists have been selected include Business Innovation, Start-up of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, and Tech Business of the Year.

“We were truly impressed by the calibre and diversity of the entries this year,” said Katrina Burrill, Director of Stonebow Media. “It is patently clear that Lincolnshire is home to a dynamic and pioneering business community that continues to flourish and exert a positive influence.”

The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards 2023 guarantees an evening of celebration and accolades for the finalists and winners. The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 7th December, at The Engine Shed in Lincoln, when the winners will be announced in each category. This festive gathering not only offers a platform to celebrate the achievements of local businesses, but also provides an occasion for colleagues and friends to unite for a memorable evening.

Tickets for the event are now available and can be reserved now. Do not let this opportunity slip by to partake in this exhilarating celebration of Lincolnshire’s entrepreneurial drive and technological innovation. The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards 2023 promises to be an evening to remember.

Finalists 2023

Growth/scale-up Business of the Year

ADHD 360

CM Civils & Surveys

Old Farm Spa

Rebecca Heald

SuperFOIL

Business Innovation

Contora

InLine Therapies

Number 75 Design

Starglaze Windows and Conservatories

Wilson Architects

Apprentice of the Year

Callum Ecobichon, Lincolnshire Marketing

Lauren Fryer, Hope Meadows Equine Assisted Recovery CIC

Mia Owen, West Lindsey Landscapes Limited

E-Commerce Business of the Year

Baa Baby

Gifts from Handpicked

Valley & Peak

Taking on the World

Hooper Haulage

Recovery Coach Academy

Surprise Shirts

SweetDoughThings

View Shift Productions CIC

Entrepreneur of the Year

3 CATS Ltd

Dela Media

Lincolnshire Marketing

Marc Rhodes Marketing

Rebecca Heald

Tech Business of the Year

Eagle Eye Innovations

ERP Assistance

Liz Drury Voiceovers

Saga Robotics / Thorvald

Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing

App/product of the Year

Light Dynamix

Live Like Loyalty

Louth to Mouth

Zebedee Any Angle

Start-up of the Year

Light Dynamix

Louth to Mouth

Pragmatics 3D

The Mysterious Jeweller

Tok Agency

Business for a Purpose

Krantz Designs

Laser Red

Reuseabox

Transformation Through Technology

1 Stop Spas

Eagle Eye Innovations

Live Like Loyalty

Saga Robotics / Thorvald

Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of the Year

Chestnuts Retirement Home

J & S Plumbing and Heating

Live Like Loyalty

Reuseabox

Ringrose Law

To book your tickets for December 7, 2023 please visit the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards website

More business awards in Lincolnshire

The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards are organised by Stonebow Media, the publishers of The Lincolnite. The event is part of our series of yearly celebrations and spotlights on multiple sectors across Lincolnshire, including the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards, Lincolnshire Health and Beauty Awards, Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards, Lincolnshire Food and Farming Awards, Lincolnshire 30 Under 30, and the premier Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards, with the next event being held in May 2024 and nominations opening soon.