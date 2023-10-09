Gareth Hart murder trial: Derbyshire man in court over Ingoldmells stabbing

A man from Derbyshire has gone on trial accused of murdering a Barnsley man during a fight near an amusement park in Lincolnshire.

Forty-three-year-old Gareth Hart (pictured above) was on holiday in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, when it is alleged he was stabbed in the heart near Fantasy Island on 6 April. Joseph Allan Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Sea Lane in Ingoldmells on 6 April.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite