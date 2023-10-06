Home Office denies RAF Scampton migrant arrival rumours; Police find petrol bomb at the base

The Home Office has denied reports from local councillors suggesting that the initial group of asylum seekers is set to arrive at RAF Scampton in the coming days.

Earlier this week, local councillors were informed of the Home Office’s alleged plan to move the first wave of up to 50 migrants onto the former airbase from Monday, October 9.

However, representatives from the government agency have categorically denied these claims, although refused to suggest another date, stating it does not provide “running commentary” on the situation.

