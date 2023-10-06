Woman in court after two boys stabbed in village attempted murder
Ann Marie McEvoy faces two charges of attempted murder on two children
The case of a woman charged with a double attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed in a Lincolnshire village has been adjourned until later this month.
Police were called to a flat on Fold Hill, Friskney, on the afternoon of 29 November 2022 after reports of a concern for safety. Ann Marie McEvoy, 39, of Church Walk, Colchester, was arrested shortly after 1am the next day following an eight hour stand-off in which armed officers were present.
