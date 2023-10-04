Korean fan taking 5,000-mile journey to cheer at ‘last home match’ of troubled Scunthorpe United

For Scunthorpe United’s potential last ever match at Glanford Park, South Korean superfan Taehoon Ki, also known as Andy, will traverse over 5,000 miles to stand amongst the crowd, expressing his unwavering support amidst the club’s difficult times.

The North Lincolnshire club has been in turmoil and at 3pm on Saturday, October 7, an emotional game awaits against Brackley Town. There is an agreement in place for Scunthorpe to play any future home games after this at Gainsborough Trinity’s ground, but after a new takeover was completed this situation could yet change.

