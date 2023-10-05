Honouring a “local titan”: Grantham prepares for poignant by-election
Grantham’s political landscape: The journey ahead
By-elections to fill seats left vacant by “local titan” Councillor Ray Wootten, will take place in November.
The polls for the seats of Grantham St Wulfram’s ward on South Kesteven District Council and Grantham North in Lincolnshire County Council are scheduled for Thursday, November 9. The Conservative councillor and former chairman of South Kesteven District Council died at the age of 71 over the August Bank Holiday weekend, leaving behind his wife Linda, a county councillor, and two children.
