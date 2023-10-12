Labour conference: Lincolnshire candidates reflect on key takeaways
Labour’s strategy for Lincolnshire’s revival in Lincoln and Scunthorpe
Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool was a significant event, highlighting the party’s key goals. Lincolnshire’s candidates so far, Hamish Falconer (Lincoln) and Nic Dakin (Scunthorpe), were in attendance.
Despite an unexpected glitter-throwing incident, the conference was hailed a success. Party leader Keir Starmer outlined Labour’s main missions, including a promise of 1.5 million new homes.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite