Labour conference: Lincolnshire candidates reflect on key takeaways

Taxi drivers in Lincoln have raised concerns over the width of a city centre bus stop after having numerous near misses, putting pedestrian safety at risk.

The bus stand outside Lincoln Central Station has been dubbed a “massive hazard” by a number of local cabbies, primarily because it does not meet the recommended width set by the Accessible Bus Stop Guidance.

While the guidance suggests a width of 3m for optimal safety, this bus stop measures only 1.84m across.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.