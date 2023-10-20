Lincoln businesses hope for Christmas boost amid footfall drop

Lincoln’s business community is optimistic that footfall will improve later this year following a summertime slump.

Recent data from Lincoln BIG paints a vivid picture of the city’s footfall trends for 2023. The numbers reveal a strong start in March, followed by a decline from April to August, and a hopeful uptick in September. According to the data, Lincoln saw a footfall of 437,944 in March, marking a 14% increase. However, the subsequent months witnessed a decline, with the lowest recorded in August at 345,594. September brought a glimmer of hope with a 5.9% increase, taking the footfall to 365,782.

