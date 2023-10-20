Holidaymaker killed in tragic altercation: Man found guilty of manslaughter, not murder

A man was on Friday found guilty of unlawfully killing a holidaymaker who suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart after being cleared of murder.

Gareth Hart, 43, from Barnsley (pictured above), was on holiday with his family in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, when he was fatally stabbed. Joseph Malek, 33, from Derbyshire, had denied murdering Mr Hart on 6 April this year, claiming he lashed out with his pen knife after being attacked.

