Lincolnshire councils reject four-day working week

Councils in Lincolnshire have rejected a four-day working week after the Conservative government called for an end to a Liberal Democrat-run council trial recently.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities instructed councils to halt any four-day working week trials immediately and cautioned authorities against planning such trials in the future. The Liberal Democrat-led South Cambridgeshire District Council, believed to be the only English authority to have proceeded with plans thus far, stated that the proposals had already resulted in more than £500,000 savings on agency workers and enhanced recruitment.

